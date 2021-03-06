2003-2020 period was one of preparations - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

I can say that if we approach history from this angle, the 2003-2020 period was one of the preparations. We had to prepare, and I made no secret of that. I said that if the issue was not resolved peacefully, then we would resolve it by military means. So much pressure was put on me because of this. So many representatives of large countries accused me – Ilham Aliyev does not want peace, he wants war, he threatens others, war is impossible. So many times you and the rest of the Azerbaijani people have heard that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no military solution, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 7th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held in a video format, Trend reports.

“So many people have said this. Did I agree to this? No! So many times attempts were made to convince me to sign a protocol with Armenia in one form or another only for the issue to be resolved peacefully, that is, to exclude the military option. I didn’t agree with this. After that, they began to accuse me, claiming that if the President does not agree to this, it means that he is preparing for war. I said yes, I am preparing, and so are the people and the state. I was saying that if the issue is not resolved, then we will resolve it by military means. I spoke openly, without hiding it. This was a period of preparation. First of all, we had to be prepared mentally. Along with all other factors, this factor played a key role. From the first day of the war, the moral advantage was on our side. And not only because we were right and they were wrong. Armenian propaganda has poisoned the minds of the Armenian people so much that many of them may have believed that they were right in occupying our lands. I was saying that they need to be treated. They are sick, a virus more horrific than the coronavirus has settled in their bodies. This is what the Armenian politicians have led them to with their nationalism and racism, Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia. Not only because we were right. We received a moral advantage because all these years we lived with one goal: the restoration of our territorial integrity and the expulsion of the enemy from our lands,” the head of state said.