Azerbaijan today is country conducting large-scale reforms - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

Presidential and parliamentary elections have been held in the past three years, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 7th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held in a video format, Trend reports.

“Presidential and parliamentary elections occupy a special place in the modern life of our country, especially when we consider that the reforms carried out in our country entered a new stage in the presidential and parliamentary elections. Azerbaijan today is a country conducting large-scale reforms. In everyday life, in the economic indicators of our country and in the successes achieved in the social sphere, we see that these reforms are of great importance. At the same time, our initiatives and reforms play an important role in improving the public and political climate,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“The program I announced after the presidential elections is being implemented, and we are consistently achieving our goals. After the presidential elections, I set the restoration of our territorial integrity as a primary task, and we have achieved that. At the same time, clear goals were set in the political, economic, social, and other spheres, including the fight against negative phenomena. We are pursuing these goals in a consistent and focused manner,” the head of state said.