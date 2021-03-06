At new stage, we need to further deepen political dialogue - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

At the new stage, we need to further deepen the political dialogue, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 7th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held in a video format, Trend reports.

“We are entering a new phase. I will continue to express my thoughts about this period because, from a conceptual point of view, all views are in place. We see everything clearly. Of course, life, in particular, issues related to the restoration of Karabakh, will make various adjustments to our plans. And this is natural. But from a conceptual point of view, I would like to share some thoughts about the future,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“At the new stage, we need to further deepen the political dialogue. This process began before the war, and I believe that good results were achieved in a short time. We can say that all parties if we exclude the anti-national council calling itself a political entity, all political forces spoke in favor of dialogue, welcomed our initiative, and this dialogue has already taken place. I can say with full confidence that this happened without any outside interference. I remember that in the 1990s and even during my presidency, some representatives were coming here from abroad to organize a political dialogue for us. This was an insult to us. Who are you? Mind your own business! Your country needs a political dialogue more than Azerbaijan does. They are pecking each other, but this, as they say, is a completely different story. We have achieved this in a short time. And again, we simply figured out what fundamental contradictions there were and areas we could not agree on. We came to the decision, to the proposal that there can be no difference of opinions on national issues. Common issues include the Karabakh issue. Common issues include the activities of political parties, the development of democracy, the establishment of economic freedoms, the increase in the power of our country. This political dialogue is underway to this day. I very much approve of it. I believe that it is of great importance for improving the future political system of our country. I also call upon representatives and members of the New Azerbaijan Party to pay attention to the fact that we have no problems with any political entity in the country,” the head of state said.