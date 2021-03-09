Azerbaijan includes several people on int'l wanted list for committed crimes (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:47)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

Trend:

From September 27, 2020, up till now, 21 people were included in the international list of wanted fugitives for crimes committed by the Armenian Armed Forces against Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 9 referring to the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

These individuals are charged in criminal cases initiated by the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

Some 62 criminal cases on the facts were initiated. Among the individuals included in the list, 17 are mercenaries who are citizens of foreign countries, four are citizens of Armenia.

During the reporting period, the Armenian Armed Forces fired on three cities and 16 districts of Azerbaijan. Some 29,100 shells and 227 missiles were fired in the direction of these territories.

As a result, 102 people who lived in these settlements, in particular 12 children, 62 men, 28 women died. Some 423 people, including 51 children, 102 women, and 270 men were injured.