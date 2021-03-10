Chairman of Turkish Foreign Affairs Committee pleased with Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 10

Trend:

As members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, we are very pleased with your great victory [in Karabakh war], Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Akif Cagatay Kilic said during meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Dear Mr. President, first of all, I would like to convey the greetings and respect on behalf of our esteemed President to you. Our Speaker also sends his greetings and respect. Of course, as members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, we are very pleased with your great victory and for this reason we wanted to visit you to demonstrate our unity and solidarity again. Thank you for receiving us,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Mr. President, we are representatives of four political parties in the Turkish Grand National Assembly that support your success, your leadership and, as you say, this turning point in the history of the region – as you know, the Turkish Grand National Assembly has adopted a statement to this effect,” the head of state said.