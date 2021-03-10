Baku hosts press conference of Azerbaijani, Hungarian FMs (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10
By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:
A joint press conference of Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is being held in Baku on March 10, Trend reports.
The Hungarian foreign minister is on a working visit to Azerbaijan.
Today Szijjártó had a one-on-one meeting with the Azerbaijani foreign minister.
