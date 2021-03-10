Hungary supports participation of its companies in restoration of Nagorno-Karabakh region - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Hungary are fruitfully cooperating and these relations are developing successfully, Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó said.

Szijjártó made the remark at a joint conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports on March 10.

“There are no unresolved issues between the two countries,” Szijjártó said. "This allows us to successfully continue the economic cooperation. The main purpose of our visit is to create conditions for the participation of Hungarian companies in the reconstruction work in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. We support the participation of Hungarian companies in the restoration of the Nagorno-Karabakh region."