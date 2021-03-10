Azerbaijani president receives EU special representative for South Caucasus (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 10 March 2021 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 10

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

The new geopolitical situation in the region, post-war conditions, restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, implementation of regional transport projects were discussed during the conversation.