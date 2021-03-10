Russia, OSCE discuss situation in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

Trend:

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Vladimir Titov held a conversation with Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus Annika Soder on March 10, Trend reports citing the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the regional situation in South Caucasus, including the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh, touched upon some topical issues of Russian-Swedish bilateral relations,” the Russian MFA said.