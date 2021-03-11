EBRD supported us in transformation of country, diversification of our economy - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 11

Trend:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development supported us in transformation of the country and diversification of our economy, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format new President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso and other members of the Bank's senior management, Trend reports.

“First of all, I would like to express gratitude for this attention which the bank paid to Azerbaijan. I think we have established a very strong partnership relationship during the last almost 30 years. The bank supported us in transformation of the country and diversification of our economy. The fact that we have more than 3 billion euros in project financing is a clear demonstration of that. Also, it is very important that now half of this portfolio is the funds which were channelled to the private sector. This is also very good indicator of our cooperation,” the head of state said.