Armies of many countries study Azerbaijan’s combat experience –Azerbaijani Defense Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation headed by European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar on March 12, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The minister of defense noted that the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, which began with a counter-offensive operation ended with a glorious victory of the Azerbaijani troops under the command of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and the Azerbaijani lands were liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The minister, informing the guest about the successful military operations carried out by the Azerbaijani troops, emphasized that the combat experience of the Azerbaijani troops gained in the 44-day war is being studied by the armies of many countries and the international military experts.

Having seriously condemned the regular shelling of Ganja, Barda, Tartar, and other settlements by the Armed Forces of Armenia, as well as the targeted killing of the civilian population of Azerbaijan during the war, Hasanov emphasized the importance of making a proper assessment of this issue and taking of relevant measures by the international community against the perpetrators who committed these acts.

Hasanov emphasizing that Azerbaijan’s settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict which lasted almost 30 years, by means of liberation of the occupied territories will contribute to stability in the South Caucasus region, also informed the guest about the activities of the Azerbaijani troops in liberated territories in the post-war period.

Klaar, in turn, noted that he has been closely keeping watch over all armed clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in particular, the war that took place last autumn, and emphasized the importance of maintaining stability in the South Caucasus region. He also stressed that the European Union supports all steps taken in this field.

Expressing his condolences to the families of servicemen and civilians who died as martyrs in the second Nagorno-Karabakh War, Klaar stressed that the Azerbaijani troops have gained significant experience in this war.

The parties also discussed the new situation in the region, post-war conditions, and a number of other issues.