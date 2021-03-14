Agenda for OSCE Chairperson's-in-Office visit to Azerbaijan unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.14

Trend:

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde, will visit Azerbaijan on 15 March for meetings with high-level officials, Trend reports citing OSCE.

Linde will meet with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Prime Minister Ali Asadov for talks focused on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the OSCE´s continued role in the conflict resolution process. Discussions will also include how to strengthen the co-operation between the OSCE and Azerbaijan.

Chairperson-in-Office Linde will also meet with members of civil society.