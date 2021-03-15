Italy’s Regional Council of Calabria adopts document in support of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan has always demonstrated loyalty and transparency in its relations with Italy and enjoys the trust of a partner having exceptional importance in international politics for Italy, Trend reports on March 15 referring to the embassy of Italy in Azerbaijan.

“These views were outlined in the document "Appeal to the Italian government in connection with the expression of respect for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and the steps to strengthen the multidimensional strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy" adopted by the legislative body of the Italian region of Calabria - the Regional Council of Calabria,” the embassy said.