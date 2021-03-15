Azerbaijani rocket and artillery units moving forward on designated routes (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

Trend:

The exercises conducted with the involvement of various types of Azerbaijani troops continue Trend reports on March 15 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the plan of the Operational-Tactical Exercises, rocket and artillery units have left the places of their permanent deployment on alert and are moving to the areas of destination.

The exercises held under the leadership of the minister of defense involved up to 10,000 military personnel, up to 100 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 200 missiles and artillery systems of various caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, up to 30 military aviation assets, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes.

During the exercises conducted in a mountain-wooded area with difficult terrain taking into account the combat experience gained during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, the main attention is paid to controlling troops, bringing them into the state of combat readiness and regrouping, as well as improving combat coordination and interoperability among the Army Corps, Rocket and Artillery Troops, aviation and Special Forces.

During the exercises, which will last until March 18, the troops will fulfill tasks to fight against terrorist detachments (groups), in particular, illegal armed formations, and to conduct counter-terrorism operations.