President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation of Fuzuli-Hadrut highway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

Trend:

On March 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Fuzuli and Khojavend regions, Trend reports.

During the visit, President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of the Fizuli-Hadrut highway.

A detailed report on the trip will be presented on March 16.