Azerbaijan's PM talks country's performance in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic systematically, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, said, Trend reports.

Asadov made the remark during discussions on the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2020 at a plenary session of the country’s Parliament on March 16.

Asadov noted that on behalf of the head of state, all resources were involved in the fight against the pandemic.

The PM stressed that the shortage of medical masks and medicines has been eliminated, the number of laboratories has been increased, modular hospitals have been created, and medical personnel from foreign countries are invited.

In 2020, the pandemic-related healthcare costs in the country amounted to 644 million manat ($378.8 million), he said.

Asadov noted that the Coronavirus Response Fund collected 114 million manat ($67 million), through which the vaccine was purchased and delivered to the country.

“To date, about 460,000 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in the country,” the PM added.