Some foreign journalists were claiming that Hadrut was in hands of Armenians - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

Trend:

Some foreign journalists were claiming that Hadrut was in the hands of the Armenians, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a visit to Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, Trend reports.

“Let me also note that when Hadrut was already in our hands, the Armenian leadership, officials, and, at the same time, some foreign journalists who brought grist to the Armenian mill were claiming that Hadrut was in the hands of the Armenians. I can’t understand to this day why the Armenian leadership was deceiving its people. We knew for sure that Hadrut was ours. We knew exactly that the Armenian army had been completely destroyed here and the surviving Armenian soldiers cowardly fled into hiding in the mountains. Hadrut was fully under our control. However, some foreign journalists were saying that Hadrut was allegedly in the hands of Armenians,” the head of state said.