Our Victory being studied in world's leading universities - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

In general, our glorious 44-day war, our Victory are being studied in the world's leading universities these days. In fact, military experts, specialists, and even politicians from many countries are talking about our war and saying that it was a war of the 21st century, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a visit to Fuzuli and Khojavand districts after raising the state flag in Hadrut settlement, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan won the war, expelled the enemy from our ancient lands, and restored historical justice. Hadrut settlement was considered the center of the Hadrut district of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region. After the abolition of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region, Martuni and Hadrut districts of the former autonomous region were merged and the Khojavand district was set up. The ancient historical name of this place, Khojavand, was returned. During the war, more than 50 percent of the Martuni district of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region and 100 percent of the territory of the Hadrut district of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region were liberated from the occupiers. Commenting on the outcome of the war, some say that Azerbaijan has liberated seven districts, which is not the case. We have liberated seven districts, Shusha city, Sugovushan settlement of Aghdara district, Talish settlement, former Hadrut district, most of the former Martuni district, thus restoring historical justice. Thus, Azerbaijan has made historic achievements in restoring its territorial integrity,” the head of state said.