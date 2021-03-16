First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares video footages from trip to liberated Shusha on her Instagram account (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16
Trend:
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared video footages highlighting the visit to Shusha city liberated from Armenian occupation on her official Instagram account.
Trend presents the video footages:
