Azerbaijani defense minister visits units stationed in liberated lands (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other ministry officials got familiarized with the work carried out in two units stationed in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on March 17 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The work on improvement of social and living conditions of units stationed in the liberated territories is being carried out in accordance with the order of president.

Zakir Hasanov and the ministry officials inspected the modular-type complexes and talked to servicemen.

The dozens of modular-type complexes for various purposes have been installed in liberated territories in a short period of time to ensure comfortable arrangement, food and a high level of living conditions for military personnel.

The new food warehouses were built and commissioned in the liberated territories to strengthen the supply of military personnel with food. The products stored in these warehouses, which were put into operation to provide military personnel with fresh and high-calorie food throughout the year, are delivered to military units deployed in different directions to strengthen their supply.