Baku hosting meeting between Azerbaijani, Slovak FMs
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
A meeting is being held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korcok, Trend reports on March 17 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Korcok is on a working visit to Azerbaijan.
The details of the meeting will be provided later.
