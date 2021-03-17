People going through special period in region, in Azerbaijan - FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
People are going through a special period in the region, in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, Trend reports on March 17.
The Azerbaijani minister stressed that the Azerbaijani territories, which were under occupation for about 30 years, were liberated, and this created new opportunities for development.
"Azerbaijan has always demonstrated a position based on the international principles,” Bayramov said. “We are supporters of the coexistence of peoples within the inviolability of the borders of the countries."
