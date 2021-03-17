Azerbaijan sees no constructiveness from Armenia on some points of statement signed in 2020 - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Armenia must stop sending military personnel to Azerbaijan's territory, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, Trend reports on March 17.

"We do not see Armenia’s constructive approach on some points of the statement dated November 10, 2020 [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh] yet,” the Azerbaijani minister said. “In accordance with the statement, Armenia pledged to withdraw all military units from the Azerbaijani territory. Armenia must stop sending military personnel to the Azerbaijani territory. This poses threats to peace and stability in the region."