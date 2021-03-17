President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted 17 March 2021 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Turkey Bekir Pakdemirli.

Minister Bekir Pakdemirli extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s greetings to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Recep Tayyip Erdogan for greetings and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Turkish President.

The sides noted that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are developing successfully in all areas, and expressed confidence that the agricultural cooperation will continue to expand.

They exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation.