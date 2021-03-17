We will restore bust of Vagif as well - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

Trend:

Here it is. The bust of Vagif and the great leader is looking at it. We will restore this bust as well, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said visiting the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

“You see, Vagif's image was on this wall. The hated enemy dismantled it and the marble. This was a tombstone. Armenian vandals demolished it too. We will restore it. I found a few more photos of the great leader visiting Shusha at the time, and I am also there. This picture was taken on Jidir Duzu. I showed it once, in front of the Natavan spring. There is another picture here and I have to show it too. There was also a bust of Vagif here. The last time I was in Shusha, I showed that the Armenians had dismantled the bust and built a shop. Here it is. The bust of Vagif and the great leader is looking at it. We will restore this bust as well,” the head of state said.