Liberated lands are witness to Armenian atrocities - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

Trend:

The liberated lands are a witness to Armenian atrocities, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, visiting the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

“There has never been such atrocity in the history of the world. They came here, lived on someone else's land and then took the opportunity to drive out the locals, kill them, burn them and commit genocide," said the president.

"Then they also took advantage of the hospitality of the people who embraced them, accepted them, allowed them to live here, and brought their historical sites to this condition. Savagery! This is exactly what I mean when I say that a savage tribe has passed through these places,” the head of state said.