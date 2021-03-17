Liberated lands are witness to Armenian atrocities - President of Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17
Trend:
The liberated lands are a witness to Armenian atrocities, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, visiting the city of Shusha, Trend reports.
“There has never been such atrocity in the history of the world. They came here, lived on someone else's land and then took the opportunity to drive out the locals, kill them, burn them and commit genocide," said the president.
"Then they also took advantage of the hospitality of the people who embraced them, accepted them, allowed them to live here, and brought their historical sites to this condition. Savagery! This is exactly what I mean when I say that a savage tribe has passed through these places,” the head of state said.
Latest
Let circles defending, supporting Armenians, come and see what these savages done - President Aliyev
There will be huge influx of tourists to Shusha, so there should be five-, four- and three-star hotels here - President Aliyev
Shusha to become not only one of most beautiful cities in Azerbaijan, but also in the world - President Aliyev
It is barbaric to bring city with landscape and nature of Shusha to this condition - Azerbaijani President
Armenia’s refusal to give map of minefields - continuation of its aggression against Azerbaijan - FM
Russian gas transit to Armenia through Azerbaijan shows Baku’s commitment to economic co-op, says Bryza