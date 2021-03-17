Armenians destroyed monument of Molla Panah Vagif, we will restore it - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

Trend:

As reported earlier, on March 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

Then President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva arrived at the future site of Molla Panah Vagif’s monument.

The project to restore the monument of Molla Panah Vagif will also be implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Armenians have destroyed the monument, but we will restore it, the head of state said.