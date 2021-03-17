There will be huge influx of tourists to Shusha, so there should be five-, four- and three-star hotels here - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

Trend:

We must take into account that there will be a huge influx of tourists to Shusha, so there should be five-, four- and three-star hotels here, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said visiting the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

“We have also visited the Shusha sanatorium. Many buildings there were destroyed by Armenians. But it will be possible to use some buildings. There are also plans to create small hotels here. We must take into account that there will be a huge influx of tourists,” Azerbaijani president said.

“This is a beautiful view of the city and the mountains around it. But we see again that the Armenians did not build a single building here. They may have built this one, an ugly looking building. However, they used the buildings built by Azerbaijan in Soviet times and settled in the houses of Azerbaijanis. All these houses are Soviet-era houses, Khrushchev-era houses. They have long used up their service life. We now need to pay attention to the condition of these buildings,” the head of state said.