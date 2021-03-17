Azerbaijani flag flying at entrance to Shusha and will be waving forever - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

Trend:

The Azerbaijani flag is flying at the entrance to Shusha and will be waving forever, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, during his visit to the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

“We are saying “until next time” to Shusha. The Azerbaijani flag is waving at the entrance to Shusha and will be waving forever. Down below is the Lachin corridor. The weather favors us again. The sun shines on our path. This is the building of the Shusha substation. This building was constructed in a short time and will provide Shusha with sustainable energy. Last time we came to Shusha in January, the air was clear and the sun greeted us as we approached Shusha,” Azerbaijani president said.

“The rocks of Shusha look beautiful from here as well. Because we are on the path of truth and ours is the cause of truth. Nature also greets us. Because this is the nature of Azerbaijan,” the head of state said.