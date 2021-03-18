UNDP to enhance efforts for mine clearance of Azerbaijani liberated lands - UN Representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.18

Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Vugar Suleymanov, and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for Azerbaijan, Alessandro Fracassetti, will sign a new financing document aimed at restoring security after the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on March 18, Trend reports referring to the ANAMA.

As the ANAMA noted, $1 million has been allocated from the budget of the UNDP in crisis situations and the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

“The funds will provide support to UNDP and the ANAMA in training, equipping and deploying emergency response teams to clear mines and unexploded ordnance, which pose a serious threat to the population in conflict-affected areas, the agency message reads.

The ANAMA Board chairman noted the importance of this project and expressed hope for further cooperation with the UN.

In turn, Fracassetti said that the UNDP will expand support for mine clearance operations in the lands of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

UNDP provides support to the ANAMA, including in the areas of international experience, the acquisition of personal protective equipment (PPE) and equipment for demining.