Operational-tactical exercises of Azerbaijani troops end (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Trend:

Operational-Tactical Exercises, conducted in accordance with the plan approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, have ended.

During the exercises held in a mountain-wooded area with difficult terrain, the main attention taking into account the combat experience gained during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War was paid to increasing the level of professionalism of personnel and military command and control bodies, use of combat vehicle and other military equipment, as well as fulfilling training and combat missions to fight against terrorist detachments (groups) and illegal armed formations and to conduct counter-terrorism operations.

During the exercises conducted in difficult conditions, the tasks of organizing the interoperability of various types of troops were accomplished successfully. Special attention was paid to improving the skills of troops command and control, as well as to the combat, moral-psychological and logistic support.

In accordance with the evaluation of the exercises, the troops fully achieved their goals. The military personnel has gained practical experience in holding combat operations and also demonstrated high field training.