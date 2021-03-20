Today we are celebrating Novruz in our ancient city Shusha, cultural capital of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20

Trend:

This year we are celebrating Novruz in Shusha, in Jidir Duzu, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation from Jidir Duzu, Shusha on occasion of Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

“This is a historic event. Every year since 2004, when congratulating the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz, I was saying that we would return to our ancestral lands. I was saying that we would restore the territorial integrity of our country. I was saying that we would celebrate Novruz in Karabakh after the liberation of our lands, and this day has come. Today we are celebrating Novruz in our ancient city Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. This is a historic event,” the head of state said.