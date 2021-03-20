Today, while celebrating Novruz in Jidir Duzu, I proudly say: “Shusha, you are free!” - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20

Today, while celebrating Novruz in Jidir Duzu, I proudly say: “Shusha, you are free!”, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation from Jidir Duzu, Shusha on occasion of Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

“Our war, the second Karabakh war, is being studied today in the military schools of the world's leading countries. We waged the war of the 21st century and destroyed the enemy. There is no Armenian army any more. We have destroyed it. Today, while celebrating Novruz in Jidir Duzu, I proudly say: “Shusha, you are free!”, “Shusha is Azerbaijan!” and “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”,” the head of state said.