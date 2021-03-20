Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the Novruz holiday (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.20

Trend:

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has made an Instagram post to congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

In her post, Leyla Aliyeva said: "Dear friends, I congratulate you on the occasion of Novruz holiday. I pray to Allah for everybody`s health!"