Leadership of Azerbaijani MoD visits Second Alley of Honors (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20
Trend:
On the occasion of the Novruz holiday, which reflects national and spiritual values and the ancient traditions of Azerbaijani people, the leadership of the Defense Ministry has visited the Second Alley of Honors, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland, who died as martyrs for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored and flowers were laid at their graves.
