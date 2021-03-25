Azerbaijani MoD shows footage from Zangilan's Ichari Mushlan village (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 25
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated footage from Ichari Mushlan village of Zangilan district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Mar.25 with reference to the ministry.
The footage:
