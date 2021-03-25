Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to VP of United Arab Emirates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 25

Trend:

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan sent a letter of condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

"Your Highness,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of your brother - Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, prominent statesman Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

I share your grief over this heavy loss, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, all the members of your family, and the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!" the letter said.