Azerbaijani servicemen take part in anti-terrorist exercises in Turkey (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 26
Trend:
Azerbaijani servicemen took part in anti-terrorist exercises in Turkey, Trend reports citing Twitter of Ministry of National Defense Turkey.
"Under the leadership of the Counter-Terrorism Training Center for our brothers, servicemen of the heroic Azerbaijani army, exercises were conducted to combat terrorists and an airborne assault operation."
Latest
EOY India 2020 Awards | India emerges as epicentre of global growth and transformation, says Mukesh Ambani
PM Modi's Bangladesh visit signals next 50 years should be more about joint ventures, trade, investment: Indian envoy