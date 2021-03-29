Azerbaijani MoD orders to raise level of army's combat capability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.29

Trend:

A service meeting was held at the Central Command Post under the leadership of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s Head, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov on March 29, 2021, Trend reports on Mar.29 referring to the ministry.

The meeting participants were deputy heads of the ministry, commanders of troops, chiefs of the main departments, departments and services of the ministry.

Besides, commanders of formations and units deployed in the liberated (from Armenian occupation during Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) territories, as well as other officials, took part in the meeting through video communication.

Speaking about the organization of service in the liberated territories, Hasanov informed the meeting participants about the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and the tasks ahead.

The minister instructed to focus on improving the level of training of personnel and the combat capability of the units, the quality of training and combat training conducted in military units, especially, in units deployed in the liberated territories, taking into account the experience of the Patriotic War.

He stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and health of the personnel of the Azerbaijani army, increasing its moral and psychological training, as well as strengthening military discipline.

Hasanov also gave specific instructions for the development of military infrastructure in the liberated territories, carrying out engineering works and measures for engineering support of troops, increasing the vigilance of military personnel entering combat duty, as well as further improving the logistical support and equipment of the units.