Russia has excellent trusting relations with Azerbaijan - Spokesman for Russian President
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.30
Trend:
Russia has excellent trusting relations with Azerbaijan, Spokesman for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told journalists, Trend reports citing the Russian media.
"We have excellent trusting relations with Azerbaijan, based on mutual respect. They can have a lot of aspects that are of mutual benefit," Peskov said.
Latest
Misrepresentation of Caucasian Albanian monuments as Armenian - disrespect to Azerbaijani history - Azerbaijani scholar