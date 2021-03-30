Azerbaijani citizens to soon be able to enter Turkey without visa - MFA (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 10:16

Protocol No.1 signed on December 10, 2020, in Baku between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey on amending the agreement of February 25, 2020, on mutual visa exemption between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey, will enter into force on April 1, 2021, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

From April 1, citizens of Azerbaijan will be able to enter Turkey without a visa using diplomatic, service, and civil passports, as well as biometric identity cards.

Citizens of Azerbaijan will be able to enter third countries through the territory of Turkey only with a passport.

Azerbaijani citizens will be able to extend their stay in Turkey only if they have a passport.

For the first time in its history, Azerbaijan signed an agreement on the use of an identity card as a document for crossing the border with fraternal Turkey. This is a clear example of the relationship of friendship, brotherhood, and high-level strategic partnership between the two countries.