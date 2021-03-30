Azerbaijani FM talks importance of joint fight against terrorism, separatism (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 12:27

Continuation of joint efforts in the fight against terrorism and separatism is extremely important, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Chief Jeyhun Bayramov said during the 9th ministerial conference ‘Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process’ held in Tajikistan during his visit to the country, Trend reports on Mar.30.

According to Bayramov, the conference provides a good opportunity to assess the important work carried out in the framework of the Istanbul Process and to identify further directions for common efforts to address the serious problems faced by Afghanistan and the entire region of the ‘Heart of Asia’.

He stressed the importance of the event in terms of the commitments of all the participating countries, as well as the supporter states and international organizations, to achieve the common goal of ensuring the security and prosperity of Afghanistan.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan is committed to supporting stability and development in Afghanistan through bilateral efforts and active participation in multilateral platforms.

“Azerbaijan is closely monitoring the internal peace processes in Afghanistan and hopes that sustainable peace and security will be restored in the country based on respect for its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity,” Bayramov pointed out.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan regards the Istanbul process as a valuable mechanism for achieving peace, security, and economic development in Afghanistan.

“Azerbaijan is one of the first and most active supporters of Afghanistan in efforts to cope with the existing problems. Since joining this process in 2012, we have been actively participating in this multi-stakeholder platform. Azerbaijan is committed to advancing the Istanbul process, acting as one of the leading participating countries,” Bayramov said.

“Azerbaijan still believes that the progress and prosperity, economic development and regional cooperation of Afghanistan are linked to each other and depend on the general security in the region. To maintain the progress made, it is essential to continue to address the security challenges facing Afghanistan. Expanding its practical contribution to education, infrastructure development, investment and financial assistance, Azerbaijan remains committed to supporting Afghanistan,” the minister said.