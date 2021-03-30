Azerbaijani President's decree to improve management of BakuBus LLC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.30

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures to improve the management of BakuBus LLC, Trend reports.

According to the decree, in connection with the change in the subordination of BakuBus LLC and its transfer to the management of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, the powers to hold the company’s general meeting were transferred to:

1.1. President of Azerbaijan:

1.1.1. Reorganization and liquidation of the company;

1.1.2. Appointment and dismissal of members of the Supervisory Board and the executive body of the company, including their heads;

1.2. Azerbaijan Investment Holding upon agreement with the President of Azerbaijan:

1.2.1. Approval of the Charter and structure of the company, determination of the size of the authorized capital;

1.2.2. Approval of annual, financial reports of the company, distribution of income and damage;

1.2.3. Approval of the policy of distribution of the company's net income