Azerbaijan's MFA issues appeal on March 31 - Day of Azerbaijanis' Genocide (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a statement on March 31 - Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

According to the statement, this day every year Azerbaijan commemorates the victims of the bloody massacre perpetrated by Armenians against Azerbaijanis.

“One hundred three years ago, in March-April 1918, the Armenian Dashnak-Bolshevik armed groups operating under the mandate of the Baku Council (Baku Soviet) committed the massacres in the city of Baku and other towns and districts of the former Baku Province, and tens of thousands of civilians were killed for their ethnic and religious affiliation,” reads the statement.