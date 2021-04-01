I am sure that we will all attend summit in Turkey in person - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

I am sure that we will all attend the summit in Turkey in person, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, making a speech at the informal Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) held in a video conference format, Trend reports.

“Armenia currently has no railway links with its ally Russia. This railway link can be established from the territory of Azerbaijan. Armenia has no railway connection with its neighbor Iran. This railway can be provided through Nakhchivan. Azerbaijan will be connected with Turkey through the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Central Asia will be connected with Europe. So a new transport corridor is being created. Azerbaijan has already started this work," said the president.

"I am confident that our partner countries will also take advantage of these opportunities,” Azerbaijani president said.

“I want to conclude my speech. I want to say again that I have dedicated my speech to this issue. This is natural because the leaders of friendly countries must know the essence of the issue. I do hope that during our further contacts we will discuss this issue in a broader format. I am sure that we will all attend the summit in Turkey in person. As the chairing country, we will report on the work done and talk about future plans,” the head of state said.