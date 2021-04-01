There is currently no territorial unit named Nagorno-Karabakh - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

Trend:

There is currently no territorial unit named Nagorno-Karabakh, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, making a speech at the informal Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) held in a video conference format, Trend reports.

“In the early hours of November 10, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and the prime minister of Armenia signed a statement. Based on this statement, our other districts were returned to Azerbaijan through political means. So issue was resolved by both military and political means," President Aliyev said.

"It is safe to say that the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved. There is currently no territorial unit named Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan has resolved this issue, achieved a historic victory and started restoration work,” the head of state said.