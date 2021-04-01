Very busy consultations are underway within tripartite working group - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

Trend:

The work of the tripartite working group is progressing well. Very busy consultations are underway, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk, Trend reports.

“I am regularly updated on this issue. I am glad that the decision made is justifying itself and, most importantly, there is already a concrete result. As far as I know, five meetings have already been held both in face-to-face format and in the form of the videoconference. So there is a topic for discussion, and this topic is important today from the point of view of economic preferences, from the point of view of regional cooperation and from the point of view of strengthening security and peace in our region. Moreover, the post-conflict situation is generally developing positively and the risks of escalation are minimal. The more elements of cooperation there are, the stronger the security and stability will be, of course,” the head of state said.