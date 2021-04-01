China creates 'green corridor' for timely delivery of COVID-19 vaccine to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.1

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Relations between Azerbaijan and China are traditionally at a high level, Ambassador of China to Azerbaijan Guo Min said, Trend reports.

According to Min, China and Azerbaijan provide each other with the necessary support and exchange experience in the fight against coronavirus.

“In a few days, the rest of the COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to Azerbaijan. We believe that Azerbaijan will defeat the coronavirus with the help of the Chinese vaccine,” Min said.

“Currently, many countries order vaccines from China. And due to this, China has created a ‘green corridor’ precisely for the timely delivery of the vaccine to Azerbaijan,” the diplomat emphasized.

The ‘green corridor’ implies fast-track customs control.