Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy PM of Russia Alexei Overchuk (PHOTO)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk.

Welcoming the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- It is nice to see you again. You are welcome! Work of the tripartite working group is progressing well. Very busy consultations are underway. I am regularly updated on this issue. I am glad that the decision made is justifying itself and, most importantly, there is already a concrete result. As far as I know, five meetings have already been held both in face-to-face format and in the form of the videoconference. So there is a topic for discussion, and this topic is important today from the point of view of economic preferences, from the point of view of regional cooperation and from the point of view of strengthening security and peace in our region. Moreover, the post-conflict situation is generally developing positively and the risks of escalation are minimal. The more elements of cooperation there are, the stronger the security and stability will be, of course. Therefore, we will discuss these issues today and outline further steps and actions. Welcome again!

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk said:

- Thank you, dear Ilham Heydar oglu. Thank you very much for the opportunity to meet with you and discuss the work that is being carried out within the framework of the tripartite working group of deputy prime ministers on unblocking economic and transport links in the region. As you have noted, we have met five times both face-to-face and in a videoconferencing format. Indeed, we have made some progress and the work is being done in close contact. We are always in touch with both the Azerbaijani and the Armenian sides. Indeed, we have established very good contacts here.