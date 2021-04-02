Azerbaijani PM, Turkish Trade minister discuss prospects for expanding trade and economic ties

Politics 2 April 2021 19:13 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani PM, Turkish Trade minister discuss prospects for expanding trade and economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan on April 2, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The prospects for expanding the Azerbaijan-Turkey trade and economic relations were discussed and the confidence that mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries will continue to develop successfully in all spheres was expressed during the meeting.

